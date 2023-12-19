LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a hit-and-run, Lincolnton Police said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday near 300 East Main Street. An initial investigation revealed a vehicle struck a man on a tricycle and the vehicle fled the scene, according to the police report.

The victim and suspect are not believed to have known each other and the detectives said the suspect may be from out of town after having been seen traveling in the area of North Poplar Street on prior occasions.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late 90’s, early 2000’s two-tone car with a greenish-colored stripe on the hood. A bicycle was strapped onto the back of the car, which obstructed law enforcement from getting the license plate number, officers said.