LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A seatbelt stop led to the discovery of a drugs stash and ended with two people in handcuffs, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Iron Station resident Janette Parker, 50, and Lincolnton resident Marc McCorkle, 50, near Salem Church Road and Mirror Lake Road over Labor Day weekend. The stop was conducted because the occupants did not have buckled seat belts, deputies said.

A search of the vehicle revealed three grams of meth and fentanyl pills and both occupants were arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

Parker faces drug possession charges and is being held on a $2,500 charge while McCorkle faces multiple drug-possession-related charges and is being held on a $15,000 secured bond.