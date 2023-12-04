LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Maiden man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing $3,500 worth of electrical equipment from a Lincoln County manufacturing business.

On Nov. 8, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at a storage container located at the Aptar Company industrial facility on Finger Mill Road north of Lincolnton. Investigators discovered approximately $3,500 worth of wiring and electrical receptacles were stolen.

Deputies say a work truck that entered the property belonged to 50-year-old Johnny Gaither Kaylor of Maiden. During the investigation additional stolen property belonging to Aptar was identified as being on Kaylor’s Withers Road property.

On Dec. 1, deputies said a search warrant was executed on Kaylor’s home. A large amount of industrial property was reportedly located and identified as being stolen from Aptar over a long period of time.

Kaylor was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of felony possession of stolen property.

Kaylor was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $17,500 secured bond.