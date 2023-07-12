LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A week after Randall Shropshire waived extradition, the 53-year-old is back in North Carolina to face his charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 11, detectives say they traveled to Knoxville, Tennesse, and processed Shropshire’s car. The following day detectives drove Shropshire from the Knox County Jail back to Lincoln County.

According to authorities, Shropshire is accused of shooting his wife, Leandre Shropshire, multiple times before pushing her from a car on Highway 321 on June 30. Mrs. Shropshire was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The next morning, officials say they were able to ping Shropshire phone in Knox County. Shropshire barricaded himself in a motel room but was later arrested by Knox County deputies.

Shropshire is currently being held without bond and is expected in court on July 13. There is no word on Mrs. Shropshire’s condition