LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Lincolnton, authorities said.

The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.

Police said the victim, identified as Valeska Keely Ward, 46, passed away after being transported to the hospital.

The suspect, Muhammed Ali Camp, is in custody. Lincolnton Police said charges are pending.

This case is still developing, and information is limited at this time