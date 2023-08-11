LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man was arrested Friday, Aug. 11, by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in connection with a 2022 overdose death in eastern Lincoln County.

On Sept. 9, 2022, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home of Adam Wade Nygren, 35, of Burning Ridge Drive in the Cowans Ford area in reference to an unattended death. A friend of Nygren allegedly told officers he came to the residence and found him deceased.

The sheriff’s office said Lincoln County detectives determined an overdose caused the death. An autopsy listed fentanyl, cocaine, and clonazepam as the cause of death.

An investigation revealed that Kire Dangelo McNeil, 27, of Mooresville, reportedly sold the substances to Nygren.

The case was brought before the Lincoln County Grand Jury, where an indictment and order for arrest were issued for McNeil. Det. J. Woodard requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office to help locate McNeil.

Friday, USMS located McNeil in Mooresville and arrested him. He was then turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony death by distributing a controlled substance.

Nygren’s family has been notified about the arrest.

McNeil was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.