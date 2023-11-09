LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after crashing on U.S. 321 north of Lincolnton Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on southbound U.S. 321 just south of the Catawba County line, according to Lincoln County officials. The rider was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

Lincoln County Emergency Services, N.C. State Highway Patrol, North 321 Fire Department and Maiden Fire Department responded to the scene.