LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tuesday’s severe storms washed out a large culvert on Amity Lane in Iron Station, which is the only road in and out of the neighborhood, and stranded close to 50 people.

A 40-foot portion of the road was washed out by Reed Creek before the rain had stopped.

Emergency management crews said it appeared as if debris had been carried downstream and caused the culvert to become clogged.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Howell said, “The water rose up and started coming over the road . . . and then eroded it out and the pipe itself became buoyant and popped up and became to be carried downstream.”

As of Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after the culvert was washed away, the county still had limited emergency access to families if they needed help.

Crew members added a small footbridge to give people a chance to walk over the creek, but have not finished the temporary ATV bridge to allow better access to the area.

The bridge, however, is expected to be finished by noon on Thursday.

Until then, families have had to walk more than a mile to the nearest grocery store, or rely on help from others to get over the creek to their homes, or to the store.

Brandy Nichols and her son Owen were stranded at home Wednesday evening by the storm, while her husband waited in his truck on the other side.

She said, “I don’t think there was a realization that if something were to happen out here, we’re stuck.”

Her husband was able to bring them groceries by way of the pedestrian bridge Thursday afternoon.

Now, they wait to figure out a more permanent solution.

This is the second time the culvert has washed out, the first being in 2013.

Amity Lane is a privately owned road, which means families then were tasked with its repairs.

The 2013 solution cost upwards of $50,000.

That solution has turned into a twisted pile of aluminum.

Families in the area have said they have started to explore another solution but the costs will continue to be a problem. A GoFundMe page has been created.

There have also been talks to reconsider a petition to the city and/ or county to designate Amity Lane as a city or county road.

Until then, or until they get help from outside resources, the bridge built by noon on Thursday will be the only way vehicles can get to them for the foreseeable future.