CROUSE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Crouse man died, and two people suffered injuries after a Lincoln County afternoon wreck Wednesday.

N.C. State Highway Patrol officials said they came out to a fatal collision at Shoal Road near Hayworth Lane. During a preliminary investigation, they learned a 2017 Kia Soul going west on Shoal Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped an eastbound 2008 GMC Canyon.

Emergency personnel took Crouse resident Gary Samuel Kiser, 55, to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he succumbed to his injuries.

EMS transported Vale resident David Rivera Torres, 77, and a passenger to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Torres drove the Canyon.

Troopers had Shoal Road closed for an hour for the investigation. The initial analysis indicates a medical condition contributing to the collision. All occupants used seatbelts. Officials determined no charges in the case.