CROUSE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

The crash happened on West Old NC-150 Highway near Saint Marks Church Road around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, August 14, NCSHP said in a release.

Troopers say a 1997 GMC Sonoma was driving north on Saint Marks Church Road when the truck did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2021 Ford F-350 driving east on W. Old NC 150.

According to authorities, the driver of the Sonoma, 56-year-old David Joseph McCurry of Lincolnton, died from his injuries while at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say the driver of the F-350, 36-year-old Dalton Jarred Fuller of Bessemer City, had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Troopers say they do not think impairment led to the crash and no charges will be filed. The road was closed for over an hour while investigators were at the scene.