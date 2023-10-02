DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A power outage is forcing a Lincoln County elementary school to go remote on Monday, school officials said.

Catawba Springs Elementary School in Denver said the campus and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2, due to the outage and that Monday will be a ‘Remote Learning Day.’

Work crews were on campus Monday morning working to correct the issues, however, no timetable has been given for when the school will reopen.

School leaders said teachers will send out an update to families via email by 10 a.m.