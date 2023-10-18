LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Impairment is suspected in a deadly Lincoln County crash that involved a pedestrian, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night on NC 27 near Millers Park Lane. Vale resident Chadwick Garmon, 33, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Chadwick was walking along the roadway when he was struck and killed by a Ford SUV driven by 51-year-old Vale resident Naomi Yandle. Yandle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Additional charges are also pending, Highway Patrol said.