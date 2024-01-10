LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was injured in a rollover wreck involving an 18-wheeler in Lincoln County, NC State Highway Patrol confirms.

The accident happened Wednesday on U.S. Highway 321 North around mile marker 22.

Troopers said an 18-wheeler hauling crushed vehicles drove off into the median, struck the guidewire, and overturned onto its left side.

Several crushed cars came out of the bed of the truck and came to rest on the northbound side of U.S. 321. Both left lanes on the northbound and southbound sides were shut down.

The right lanes were open early Wednesday morning, but traffic was moving slowly.

Emergency personnel transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. The area should reopen by 9 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

The cause of the rollover accident remains under investigation.