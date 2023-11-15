LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are investigating a break-in at a Dunkin fast food restaurant in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Dunkin on Business Highway 16.

Officials were told the business was broken into and saw glass from the drive-thru window on the floor.

They discovered a rock that had been thrown through the window of the drive-thru to enter the building after they couldn’t get in from the front doors.

Deputies say a sum of money was taken during the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.