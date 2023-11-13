STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Water Activity Advisory has been issued for eastern Lincoln County Monday afternoon after a sewage spill into a waterway, county officials said.

The spill occurred at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in a tributary of Johnson Creek near Mountainridge Drive, located in the Gates at Waterside Crossing neighborhood. The county said approximately 200 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the tributary. Johnson Creek flows into the Catawba River.

A Sanitary Sewer Overflow occurred due to breakers being tripped and the pumps not running. Crews were able to get the pumps running and stop the overflow. A pumper truck vacuumed the excess and lime was applied to the area.

The Killian Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is taking water samples and putting out signs. Results will be forwarded to the County Public Utilities Department who will notify the Health Department.

The public can resume water activities in this area when samples indicate fecal coliform counts are at an acceptable risk level per state guidelines from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.