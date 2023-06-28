LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Water Advisory was issued over a sewage spill in Lincoln County, officials announced Wednesday.

The advisory was issued around 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, due to a spill into a tributary of Mundy Creek between Sherwood Lane and Denver Industrial Park Road in Denver.

Approximately 800 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the creek, officials said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The local health director is advising anyone in this area not to have bodily contact with water due to possible exposure to fecal matter.

No timetable has been given yet for the advisory to be lifted.

It is unclear at this time how the spill occurred.