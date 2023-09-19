LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Denver man who suffers from dementia, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced on Tuesday.

Willard Caylor, 77, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 18, near 8081 Golf Course Drive in Denver wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, and blue sneakers, authorities said.

He has been diagnosed with dementia and experiences sleep apnea, and is possibly heading to Waynesville, they said.

He is described as 5’10” tall, and weighing 215 pounds. Caylor could be traveling in a 2015 blue Honda Fit with DJZ-841 North Carolina tags, authorities said.