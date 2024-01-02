LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Skeletal remains have been found of a man who went missing during the summer of 2022, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 27, around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report from an employee of Dollar General at Lee Lawing Road and NC 150 Hwy East.

A customer told the employee that he believed he found a human skull while walking through a wooded area.

When detectives arrived, they found other skeletal remains of the individual nearby, officials said.

The remains are confirmed to be 53-year-old Jim Dennis Ramsey, of Lincolnton, who was reported missing by his brother on June 21, 2022.

Ramsey lived on Frontier Lane, which is a short distance from where his body was found on Lee Lawing Road.

Deputies say foul play is not suspected in the death.