IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State Sen. Ted Alexander has said he will explore possible options to help neighborhoods with problematic private roads.

Friday morning Alexander and Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena visited with families in the Trinity Estates neighborhood who have been stranded since Tuesday’s storms washed out their road.

The storms caused a portion of Amity Lane to flood and wash out again. A 40-foot gap existed afterwards, which has stopped roughly 26 families from being able to leave in their vehicles. The same thing happened in 2013.

Amity Lane is the only road in or out of the eastern Lincoln County neighborhood.

It is also private, which means that any construction on the road will have to be paid for and contracted by the families themselves.

Thursday afternoon, county and state emergency crews were able to build a bridge designed for pedestrians and for emergency first responders to provide help for families by all-terrain vehicles.

A car attempting to travel on a muddy Amity Lane.

Brandy Nichols, who is among the families affected, said she’s concerned if there is a major fire.

“An ATV isn’t going to be able to bring anything that’s going to put down a fire,” Nichols said.

“And we have somebody with oxygen. And his wife said that there’s no way they can get him out over this bridge with the things that he has. So it’s scary.”

Friday morning, there were more signs of hope for Nichols and her neighbors.

A company made a gravel road which can be accessed by vehicles with four-wheel drive.

For those who do not own ATVs, they have parked on the access side of the bridge and have walked a quarter of a mile to their homes.

Alexander represents Cleveland, Lincoln and part of Gaston counties. He told Queen City News that there are barriers, legally, with how the county or state can help these families repair the road.

However, he and his team have started to explore potential legislature to help in situations like these.

“I asked the legislative research staff to look at what current laws come into play here and to begin a process that the legislature might take in the event of states of emergency, natural disasters, etc., that might give counties and property owners more flexibility when certain roads become impassable because of said emergency.

“The responsibilities of paying would still lie with the property owners since they are still private roads, but I want to see if there are other tools we can create for the toolbox to help. Session won’t start until April, so this is a long-term look. In the meantime I have been very impressed by the responsiveness of the County and with all the other players pulling together including the residents to help stabilize this immediate situation. North Carolinians excel in helping their neighbors in times like this.”

Until then, private companies have offered their labor for free to help repair the road, if the families can provide the material.

