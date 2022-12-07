LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As more metropolitan areas continue to see an increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road, rural towns are taking a back seat.

With a population of nearly 12,000, Lincolnton has just one electric vehicle charging location.

The city’s mayor Ed Hatley says there has been discussion recently on how to acquire more.

“Most of the people in rural areas think more along the lines of, ‘oh gosh, where am I going to get it charged? There aren’t charging stations now,'” said Mayor of Lincolnton Ed Hatley.

Hatley can count the number of EVs driven by residents on the one hand, and easy undertaking for the town’s two EV chargers at Ingles.

“That’s the concern of a lot of people. It’s like, there are gas stations everywhere in America, there are gas stations all across town here, but now there is one location for a charger,” said Abernethy Chevrolet inventory manager, Mitchell Abernethy.

The Lincolnton dealership sold its first EV two months ago. Abernethy says more are on the way, as well as EV chargers.

“So, we will have our share, and then we will probably start to see more and more pop up,” Abernethy said.

General Motors is following up on its plan to install upwards of 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S., primarily in Rural towns.

A company spokesperson says more than 10% of their North Carolina GM dealers enrolled in the EV charging program.

The company has constantly communicated with dealerships across the state and expects more to enroll over the next year.

“I think that once the charging stations are available, then that’s a natural progression in converting to electric vehicles. It’s going to happen,” Hatley said.