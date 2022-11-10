LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested in separate ‘lengthy’ narcotics investigations, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.

Matthew Starnes (left) and Jonathan Boggs (right) (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Seized Items from Laurel Street (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they apprehended Boggs after obtaining a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of South Laurel Street near East Main Street on Nov. 2.

Upon arrival, authorities found two pounds of weed, four and a half pounds of THC edibles, and $7,620 in cash.

Boggs is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

In another investigation, officials apprehended Starnes after a traffic stop on Startown Road in Lincoln County on Nov. 9.

During the stop, a K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to drugs. After the alert, reports said Starnes threw two pounds of meth out the passenger side window and tried to dispose of two more pounds of meth by pouring it over the inside of the car.

Officers recovered four pounds of meth, with a street value of around $20,000.

Starnes is held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.