LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after a GPS tracker led detectives to a stolen trailer south of Lincolnton, deputies say.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it dispatched deputies to the 2400 block of Laboratory Road in reference to the theft of a dump trailer valued at $11,000. The owner of the trailer showed them GPS information showing the trailer was at a residence in the 1500 block of South N.C. 16 Business in Lowesville.

Deputies reportedly responded to the address and spoke to the homeowner who allowed them to look at a trailer that had recently been stored behind the residence. Officers confirmed the trailer was the same trailer stolen from Laboratory Road.

The sheriff’s office said detectives discovered items on the trailer that appeared to belong to a trucking company. Detectives checked GPS coordinates for the trailer after it was stolen and determined the items on the trailer belonged to a business in the 600 block of St. Matthews Church Road north of Lincolnton.

Deputies identified one of the suspects they believe is responsible for stealing the trailer and a second suspect who allowed the trailer and other stolen property to be stored behind his residence.

Dylan Alexander McClure, 32, of Alexis was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He is being held under a $20,000 secured bond.

Michael Vincent Canipe, 32, of Stanley was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Investigation into the theft is continuing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Det. Jon Propst at 704-732-9050.