STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — East Lincoln Fire Department officials are inviting the public this week to tour their new station.

The 5905 N.C. 73 station will serve Lincoln County and the westernmost portion of the East Lincoln fire district.

The public is welcome to visit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, officials say there’s limited parking, and if the lot is full, they ask visitors to come another time.

On Sunday, the firefighters dedicated their third station to some federal and state officials.

N.C. House representative Jason Saine, a representative from Congressman Patrick McHenry’s office, State Fire Marshall and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, and several Lincoln County commissioners attended the event. Lincoln County EMS and N.C. State Highway Patrol officials also came out to see the new facility.

Officials from McHenry’s office presented the fire department with a flag from the N.C. State Capitol.

East Lincoln Fire Captain Gary Farmer said part of the $5.9 million station came through a North Carolina grant with the help of Saine. The station will house an EMS ambulance, an EMS Supervisor and an N.C. State Highway Patrol office, along with the fire department. The Clark family donated the land at no cost.