IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man on the run from law enforcement in West Virginia was found and arrested, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a tip from West Virginia that 42-year-old James David Heater of Huntington, W.V., was hiding in the area.

David Heater (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

After verifying the information, deputies say they discovered Heater was residing on Branton Drive in Iron Station with a former cellmate from a previous time in prison.

Authorities surrounded the home and found Heater beneath a vehicle in the driveway. Heater was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

According to a warrant from W.V., Heater is an escapee.

Officials say he is being held without bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and is scheduled in court on October 2.

On the property, authorities say they also found a motorcycle stolen from Charlotte and two mopeds stolen from Gaston County and Lincolnton.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed, officials warn.