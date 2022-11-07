LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at a State Employee’s Credit Union located on NC Highway 73.

Detectives learned two men held a teller at gunpoint and demanded money. Several customers were in the store and were commanded to lie on the floor, records showed.

The suspects fled the scene in what is described as a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi.