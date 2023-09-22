LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects wanted on various charges of breaking and entering and drugs were taken into custody following a brief standoff this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies were attempting to serve warrants on Alex Allran, 35, at a home on Sail Pointe Lane on Thursday. This was the fifth attempt in the last six weeks to serve the warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Allran sent a text to her neighbor that she was inside the home with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Archdale resident Jason Cockman, and was not coming out. A short time later a warrant was approved to enter the home and both occupants were arrested without incident.

Allran faces charges including breaking and entering while Cockman faces multiple charges including resisting, harassment, and drug-related charges. He is being held without bond.