Lincoln County Sheriff deputies arrested a Vale woman on Monday after finding several drugs in her car during a traffic stop.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County Sheriff deputies arrested a Vale woman Monday night after finding a large cache of drugs during a traffic stop.

Authorities observed a vehicle violation on David’s Chapel Church Road around 11:20 p.m. Monday and stopped the car.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Deputies determined the need for a probable cause search and found search deputies located approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Clinton Gaither, 41, of Macedonia Church Road, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession and by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Gaither is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $103,000 secured bond. There is also a no-bond hold for Gaither in Catawba County.