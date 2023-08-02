LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have serious injuries after a dispute between neighbors, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, deputies say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Hauss Road in Lincolnton. Melissa Sipe, one of the victims, told deputies that she and another person were at home when a man and a woman knocked on the door.

Sipe says that the two suspects kicked in the door before she could answer it. The suspects then started smashing items in the home and saying that those who lived there stole from their neighboring mobile home.

Deputies say that the female suspect had a wooden stick and the male suspect had a crowbar. A third suspect was outside in a vehicle.

According to authorities, Sipe’s arm was broken and she had other injuries. A friend took her to the hospital. The other victim was beaten with the crowbar and was taken to the emergency room at Caromont – Gaston. He has since been released from the hospital.

The three suspects ran away. In the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, Lincolnton Police say they arrested one of the men during a traffic stop on South Generals Boulevard.

Police say that this suspect gave them a false name, but, after being questioned by County deputies, is was discovered that the man was 30-year-old James Adam Jones who lives on Highway-27 West. Jones is charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony obstruction of justice

Felony identity theft

Felony breaking and entering to terrorize

Jones is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Later that day, around 6:30 p.m., officials say 26-year-old Kalob Ryan Pegram of Lincolnton was arrested. He is being held under a $30,000 secured bond for a charge of felony breaking and entering to terrorize.

Deputies have named 25-year-old Amanda Lenee Brooks of Lincolnton has been named as a suspect, but has not been arrested. She is facing a charge of felony breaking and entering to terrorize.