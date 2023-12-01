NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Attention ski and snowboard lovers! It’s getting to be that time of the year to hit the slopes across the Carolinas.

Following a warmer November, several ski resorts have announced their projected opening dates. The official 2023-2014 ski season starts on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

List of estimated opening dates

Beech Mountain Resort

“Opening Day is set for Saturday, December 2, and we’re excited to welcome you for a day of skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. Tickets and rentals can be conveniently purchased online, allowing you to save time and enjoy a streamlined, quick, and easy process,” officials said.

Appalachian Ski Mountain

App Ski Mtn.’s Scheduled Opening Day for the 2023-24 Season is now Thursday, Nov. 30.

“In a special partnership with BlackStrap, the first 50 skiers or snowboarders to the lift on opening day will receive a custom BlackStrap / ASM branded neck tube,” officials said.

Sugar Mountain Resort

With the snowmaking machines roaring and snow squeaking underfoot, the winter season is underway at North Carolina’s Sugar Mountain Ski Resort.

“Over the past few days, wintry weather has made its way to the North Carolina High Country with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s, giving the resort’s opening team solid conditions to lay down an early season carpet of snow,” officials said.

Officials said on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 10 to 30 inches of man-made powder and frozen granular snow coat seven of Sugar’s twenty trails.

Cataloochee Ski Area

Officials announced on their website the slopes are opening on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Tube World is opening on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Their season ends in late March.

Cataloochee Ski Area was the first ski area in North Carolina. Founded in 1961, the ski area initially came to fruition as an explorative opportunity to provide employment for local ranch hands during the winter season, officials said.

Hatley Point Mountain Resort

Formerly the Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, Hatley Pointe is now the newly owned and rebranded boutique mountain resort in Mars Hill, North Carolina.

