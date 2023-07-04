KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol motorcycle trooper was transported Monday morning to a hospital after he collapsed outside a convenience store in Knightdale.

According to witnesses, the trooper got off of his motorcycle at Poor Boy General Store and Grill at 5804 Poor Boy Farm Road off of Smithfield Road and passed out. This happened around 11:08 a.m.

“We had a couple of workers inside and they tried to call 911. They tried three times, and nobody picked up,” said David Holden, a witness and employee at the store.

The highway patrol said Monday afternoon that the trooper experienced a heat-related medical event. The trooper is currently in good condition.

A clerk and a customer tried calling 911 but no one answered. The customer then used the trooper’s dispatch radio to call for help.

“Hello. Hello. Can anybody hear me?” the customer asked over the radio. “I got an emergency on a state trooper on a bike.”

The telecommunicator handling the call alerted medical first responders and help arrived at the location shortly thereafter, the highway patrol said.

Raleigh-Wake 911 officials told CBS17 the emergency call center was fully staffed at the time.

They said one person hung up before the call was answered, but another caller did get through to dispatchers.

Witnesses said the trooper collapsed next to his motorcycle because of the heat.

“He was he had a lot of gear on. Bulletproof vests and, you know, like a jacket and long sleeve shirt. I mean, he was really clothed,” added Holden.

Hear the entire dispatch made by the customer below:

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.