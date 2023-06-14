CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Raleigh might be the capital of North Carolina, but Governor Roy Cooper knows the state’s capital for pro sports is right here in Charlotte.

That’s why on Wednesday he will be in the Queen City at the Hornet’s Spectrum Center to sign one of the most anticipated bill proposals that has come across his desk: Legalized sports betting.

Last week legislation was approved by the House after previously being passed by the Senate.

North Carolinians will now be allowed to bet on pro, college, and Olympic-style sports including in-person betting starting in the next six to 12 months.

Other states, particularly in the south, have seen a tremendous influx of revenue after having previously approved similar measures and Cooper has said he doesn’t want Carolina to miss out on a golden opportunity to increase state income.

The Panthers and Hornets could potentially open up sportsbooks at Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center. Charlotte Motor Speedway could be in the mix, too.

Taxes at these new establishments are expected to be 18% of gross revenue minus the winnings. For comparison, Nevada taxes at a rate of 6.75% and generated about $50 million in January alone, according to Statista. New York taxes at a rate of 51% for mobile sports betting, which generated $909 million in 2022, according to the state’s website.