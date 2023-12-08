RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains “the clear favorite” to be the Republican Party’s nominee for governor in 2024 in a new poll, but the director of East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research adds that the race is not over.

The poll released this week found 34 percent of Republican primary voters backing Robinson. Meanwhile, 8 percent chose attorney Bill Graham, 7 percent picked Treasurer Dale Fowell and 3 percent selected former state Sen. Andy Wells.

However, 49 percent of Republican primary voters said they’re undecided.

“I would say that Mark Robinson is still the clear favorite on the Republican side but keep an eye on Bill Graham. He’s starting to make some movement in the polls,” said Peter Francia, director of ECU’s Center for Survey Research.

Graham entered the race in mid-October, committing $5 million to the campaign and running TV advertisements soon after that.

Francia noted that in a short amount of time, Graham has found some support.

“He’s moved into second place. And, if he can continue to make inroads with Republican voters, it may turn out that by March 5, we have a competitive race on the Republican side,” said Francia. “He has a lot of money. He’s pumped a lot of his money into television ads, and he’s starting to make a little bit of a dent.”

The same poll found former President Donald Trump dominating the Republican field, as 63 percent of Republican primary voters chose him. That’s 50 points more than his next closest competitor, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Francia says the support for Trump could translate to undecided voters in the governor’s race choosing Robinson, as the two have publicly backed each other.

ECU did not poll the Democratic primary for governor. In addition to Stein, former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan is in the race along with Chrelle Booker and Marcus Williams.

The race is expected to be the most competitive gubernatorial election in the country next November.

When the pollsters asked voters who they would choose between Robinson and Democratic Atty. Gen. Josh Stein, 44 percent picked Robinson compared to 40 percent for Stein. Another 16 percent were undecided.

Treasurer Folwell has raised concerns about Robinson’s ability to win against Stein given the lieutenant governor’s history of antisemitic statements and offensive comments about the LGBTQ community and others. Folwell went to the State Fairgrounds Thursday to formally file to be on the ballot.

“The reason I’m in this race is that history is full of people who convince others to do things based on hatred,” said Folwell. “For most of the last 20 years, the voters of this state generally speaking have voted against someone. I’m going to give them an opportunity to vote for someone.”

Folwell also criticized Robinson for being unwilling to debate other Republicans in the race.

Robinson had scheduled to file his candidacy paperwork as well on Thursday, but a campaign spokesman said “something came up.” He did not respond to a request for a response to Folwell’s comments.