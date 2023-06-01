BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed and dangerous Concord man wanted in connection to a series of Charlotte-area bank robberies has been captured Thursday in Black Mountain, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and fleeing/eluding arrest by a motor vehicle.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The U.S. Marshals Service said Simmons was wanted for multiple armed robberies in Mecklenburg, Rowan, Iredell, Rockingham, and Henderson counties.

Simmons was last known to be traveling in a 2013 Black Hyundai Santa Fe with NC Plate: TMR-8978 before he was captured on Thursday in western North Carolina.

A $5,000 reward was issued for information leading to the arrest of Simmons.

Simmons was released from prison in October 2022 after being charged with resisting an officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony breaking and entering in 2001.

QCN will have more on this arrest Thursday at 4 p.m.