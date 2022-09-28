MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton woman is facing death by distribution following an overdose death earlier this year, Maiden Police said Wednesday.

23-year-old Lincolnton resident Madison Winslow faces multiple charges including death by distribution.

An overdose death that occurred in February in Maiden prompted the investigation, and last Wednesday, Winslow was arrested by Maiden officers, the police report stated.

She is being held on a $160,000 secured bond and appeared in court last Thursday.