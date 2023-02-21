MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drugs stash and cash was seized on a man when a warrant was executed on a Maiden home last week, Maiden Police said Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at a home on South D Ave. last Friday regarding 29-year-old Ryan Elledge. Fentanyl, meth, Alprazolam, marijuana, and $21,000 in cash were seized and Elledge was arrested.

He faces a slew of drug-related charges including trafficking and possessing within a certain distance of a school.

The investigation was conducted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Maiden PD, and homeland security.