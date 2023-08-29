WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Carteret County man who pled guilty to several drug charges has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.

Lee Trevor Kirwan was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He pled guilty to the charges on Feb. 21, 2023.

According to court documents and information presented in court, on January 30, 2022, investigators with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the New Bern Police Department encountered the defendant during a traffic stop in Craven County. After a narcotics dog alerted to Kirwan’s backpack, a search located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1.5 ounces of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue, and a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver. During questioning, Kirwan admitted to supplying at least 20 individuals in Carteret County with crystal methamphetamine for further distribution.

The 38-year-old man previously sustained a felony conviction in Virginia for larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the New Bern Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine S. Englander prosecuted the case.