ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after officers say he stabbed a dog at a local park Monday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a City of Asheville park on Murdock Avenue around 3:21 p.m. to investigate a report of a dog being stabbed.

Upon arrival, the dog owner told officers that while playing pickleball, a man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked.

The dog succumbed to the injuries.

With several community members’ assistance, officers quickly located and arrested James Wesley Henry.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Henry was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.