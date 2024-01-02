HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking employees at a McDonald’s in High Point.

Dwayne Waden, 57, was charged with assault and battery on Dec. 28, 2023.

According to High Point police reports, his wife called him to the McDonald’s on South Main Street, where she worked as a manager-in-training, and told him that employees were “disrespecting” her.

Waden allegedly came into the McDonald’s and wrapped his hands around the neck of an employee, pushing his head towards a deep fryer and punching him in the face “several times.” It took several employees to pull Waden off of the victim, according to the report.

EMS checked out the victim but he was not transported.

The report indicates that officers saw store video of the incident and arrested and charged Waden with assault.

In a statement, McDonald’s said, “The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority, and I was appalled by this act of violence in my restaurant last week. Law enforcement was called immediately when this incident occurred, and we will continue to cooperate with the authorities on this matter.”