BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) — A man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Brevard, which left a pedestrian dead.

The Brevard Police Department said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway around 9:30 p.m. on October 3, 2023.

Officers said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 50-year-old Roy Lee Waters, of Brevard, died from his injuries on October 6.

Officers were able to identified the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Robert Michael Boland of Palm City, Florida.

Boland was taken into custody Tuesday evening by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with felony hit and run, felony obstruction of justice, involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

He is currently being held in the Transylvania County on a $500,000 bond.