SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Spindale Police Department said that a man was arrested after making threats to kill people inside a home on Sunday.

According to officers, they responded to the area of 179 Weathers Street in reference to a shots fired call around 2:58 a.m. While responding to the home, officers received information that there was a person inside the home who said he was going to kill everyone in the house including the police if they showed up.

Officers said that they were able to find a family member in the area and gather additional information. Officers said that other adults and children were inside the home.

After learning this information, the decision was made to stage off the scene to not further escalate the situation, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team was called out for assistance.

As the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team was being activated, additional family members were able to leave the home and go where law enforcement was standing by. Family members did confirm that Christopher Kimble was the only person left inside the home.

According to officers, Rutherford County EMS responded to check several people for injuries sustained during the incident, and two people were transported to Rutherford County Hospital where they were treated and later released.

Warrants were secured for Kimble however when members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Spindale Police Department responded to the home to arrest Kimble but he was no longer there.

Officers said that the Spindale Police received information that Kimble had returned to the home. Officers then responded to the home once again and were able to arrest Kimble without incident around 9 a.m.

Christopher Kimble is charged with the following:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

discharge firearm in the city

assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present

two counts of communicating threats

injury to real property

two counts of first-degree kidnapping

interfere with emergency communications

damage to property

assault on female

Kimble is being held on a $140,000 bond.