NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than eight months after a Charlotte, North Carolina, man was killed in East Nashville, authorities made an arrest using cell phone data analysis and DNA science.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the body of 30-year-old Jamal Moore — who reportedly owned short-term rentals in Nashville and North Carolina — was discovered by a passerby in a grassy area in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue, across the street from the condo he owned, on Jan. 28.

Moore had a stab wound to his neck, as well as blunt force injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle, officials said.

Shortly after Moore was found, police said they recovered a white SUV that appeared to have blood on its exterior at a storage facility in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue. That vehicle was linked back to Moore.

Jordan Christopher Thompson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Over the course of the months-long investigation, authorities said they determined Moore met Jordan Christopher Thompson through a social networking app on Jan. 27.

The two allegedly met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in Moore’s car to Cherokee Avenue, where Moore was killed.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, police announced Thompson, 23, was taken into custody on a criminal homicide charge. A judicial commissioner reportedly ordered that Thompson be held without bond, pending a hearing.