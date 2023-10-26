FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man has been charged after a shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured three others, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday.

Fayetteville police responded to a shooting along the 1500 block of Slater Avenue, less than a block away from Fayetteville State University, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where one man, later identified as 31-year-old Emmanuel Lashon Smith of Fayetteville, died.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Rav’von Jimani Sparks along the 1300 block of Devonshire Drive on Monday without incident.

Sparks, of Fayetteville, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony conspiracy, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on no bond, police say.

According to Fayetteville police, Sparks was on probation for charges in Ohio at the time of Saturday’s shooting. His probation has been transferred to Cumberland County Probation and Parole.

The Fayetteville Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or online using the tip sheet. Tips can also sent through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.