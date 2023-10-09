HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is being accused of murder for the second time in just over a year.

Police arrested Zyicoren Antonio Little, 21, of High Point, in May 2022 on a murder charge. He bonded out of jail in August 2023.

This week, police charged Little with murder once again, following a fatal shooting that took place a week ago on Westdale Drive in High Point.

FOX8 received Little’s 2022 motion for a bond reduction.

The motion shows that Little’s attorney made a case that the shooting at the Walmart on North Main Street in May 2022 that killed Demaurice Turner, 24, was a case of self-defense. Little turned himself in on the same day, and he had no previous criminal record.

A Walmart surveillance camera caught the shooting on video.

Police arrested and charged Little with first-degree murder. He was initially held without bond. More than a year later. Little’s lawyer Scott Coalter entered a motion for bond reduction.

During the bond hearing, Coalter asked for a $100,000 bond and repeated many of the sentiments in the motion telling the judge that Little had no previous criminal record and that he acted in self-defense.

The judge decided to set Little’s bond at $250,000. Little posted the bond and was released in August 2023.

Less than two months later, police arrested Little and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting death of Kristian Tillman-Little, 27, of High Point.

The two are not related.

Investigators say Little shot and killed Tillman-Little in a kidnapping and home invasion on Westdale Drive in High Point on Sept. 28.

He is now being held in the Guilford Couty Jail with no bond. His next court date is set to be in December.

Little’s attorney says he will represent him in both murder cases.