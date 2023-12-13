ARDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been sentenced for a murder in Buncombe County, N.C., is also charged in three other homicides in Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina, according to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Officials say Alfred Louis Logan, Jr., has been sentenced to between 30 to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Logan was charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Kedrick Tevon Green in Arden.

According to authorities, Green was found shot dead in his car. Members of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office reviewed security video from a business nearby and saw Logan in the area.

Cell phone data later showed that Green’s phone had been taken from his car to Logan’s home, officials claim. Logan was then arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City on the other side of the state.

Authorities say Logan is also charged in connection with murders in Birmingham, A.L.; York County, S.C.; and Wake County, N.C. All three of those cases will be tried in the coming months.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”