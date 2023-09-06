FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after he allegedly intentionally crashed into the lobby of a Triad sheriff’s office.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that their public lobby will closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

They say that around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday night, Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. drove through the front doors of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building, which houses the administrative offices and Forsyth County Community Corrections, and waited for first responders to arrive. Allegedly, he said he was angry at his probation officer.

No one was hurt and the Winston-Salem Police Department investigated the crash, which the sheriff’s office says has made the front entrance of the building unsafe for the public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our community caused by the closure of our Public Lobby. The FCSO Administrative Offices will continue to function as per usual with the exception of the closure of the Public Lobby. As always, you may reach us 24/7 at 911 for emergencies and 336-727-2112 for all other calls,” the sheriff’s office says.

Sligh was arrested and charged with misdemeanor vandalism, breaking and entering, damaging a government building, defacing a public building, damage to real property, first-degree trespassing, driving while license revoked for impaired driving and served two unrelated outstanding warrants.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.