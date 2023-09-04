VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Moore County said a man died while fishing in a pond near Vass Saturday afternoon.

The call was reported just after 2 p.m. at a pond in the 4300 block of Cypress Church Road, which is near the intersection with Byrd Road, according to Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue.

Moore County deputies said the man who drowned was originally fishing with a group, which included some of his relatives.

The man remained fishing at the pond when the rest of the group briefly left the scene, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Oakes.

When the others returned, they found the victim’s kayak capsized and he was unresponsive in the pond, Oakes said.

Until first responders arrived and began helping the man, the others in the group gave the man CPR. However, the man died at the scene, Oakes said.

The victim’s name was not released on Saturday. Oakes said it appeared the man drowned, but the case is under investigation.

Moore County EMS along with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.