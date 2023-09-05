Reddish soil on a road where bicycle and motorcycle tracks can be seen. (Getty Images)

ELLERBE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found dead on a dirt path in Richmond County on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Edward Pankey, 59, was identified as the individual deceased.

Deputies say around 12:25 a.m., they were flagged down by two people who said they found someone lying on the ground off High Street and Railroad Street.

Once that person (identified as Pankey) was located, authorities discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound, and EMS responded.

Medical personnel advised that Pankey succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Richmond County CrimeStoppers.