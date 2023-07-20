MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to draw audiences from across the globe into local theaters to witness a historical depiction of the creation, testing, and detonation of the atomic bomb.

The film is set to be unlike any other in Hollywood, forcing the audience to reflect on the nuanced and difficult conversations around the targeting of two towns in Japan.

However, the historical impacts of the story stretch beyond the hills of Hollywood, and deep into the woods of Mocksville.

After growing up there, Thomas Ferebee served on the Enola Gay flight crew and would ultimately become the man who pulled the leaver to deploy “Little Boy” on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

Before he would take part in a war- and world-changing moment, he grew his roots in the woods of Davie County.

Davie County Public Library Historian Marcia Phillips has studied Ferebee’s early life, even tracing back his connection to Daniel Boone.

Though she never got the chance to meet him, she said he was a man who became the best at what he did, because of where he started.

“He was born the last 36 hours of World War I,” she said. “He was little baby, from here in Davie County who was being molded to play a hand, at least, in ending World War II.”

He was one of the best bombardiers, “he could sight that in, so precisely, began at bear creek out here,” Phillips said.

He joined the Army to serve the Air Forces during World War II, an experience for which he received high recognition.

In 1945, roughly 100 days before Hiroshima, Ferebee would be asked to serve in one of the most secretive missions of the war, as a member of the Enola Gay crew.

The mushroom cloud of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima Aug. 6, 1945.

At the time he did not know that they would later drop the first atomic bomb on Japan.

Sheek Bowden, a WW2 veteran who served in the Pacific during the war, met Ferebee in 1991.

The two men became friendly after they discovered they were both from Mocksville.

Bowden said, through all of his conversations with Ferebee, he never carried the weight of a man who second-guessed what would follow in 1945.

“[The Enola Gay crew] made no apologies for the job that they did,” he said. “In fact, they didn’t even know what it was they were able to do.”

He also stressed that, at the time, they did not know the scope of what they carried in their plane.

Flight logs from Bowden showed that he was in the air on Aug. 5, involved in a mine mission, just hours before the bomb was dropped.

He said, that he “didn’t know what had taken place, or where.” But, “We knew something had happened.”

Ferebee, at the command of President Harry S. Truman, pulled the lever from the Enola Gay’s drop hatch and released “Little Boy” onto the unexpected city below.

“He took orders, and he did what he was trained to do, and that’s the mindset he took with him from this county,” Phillips explained.

This would be one of two bombs dropped on Japan over the course of a few days.

Bowden explained this move did not win the war, but prevented it from becoming bloodier.

“They did not win the war,” he said. “Japan was beat [at the time], but, they had a bunch of stuff, and they were proud to die for it.”

Both men, connected by the same community, lived out history, a world away.

The bombing and the Enola Gay crew were to return home and face questions and criticism for their role in the ending of the war.

For Bowden, however, Ferebee lived out his last days with a single title: friend.

“He was a good man,” Bowden said. “You could just tell that … I was proud to know him.”

To read more of the local history of Ferebee – click here or visit the Davie County Public Library.