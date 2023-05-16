MORAVIAN FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after a Wilkes County single-vehicle collision on Friday, May 12, according to NCHP.

Obed Garcia, 31, was identified as the deceased victim.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Moravian Falls Road near Cain Ridge Road.

Troopers say Garcia was traveling south, drove off the right, back onto the roadway, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side, struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side.

Garcia was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem and succumbed to his injuries there on Monday, May 15, the report stated.

Investigation revealed ‘excessive speed’ was a contributing factor.