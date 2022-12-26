RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Police are investigating a deadly crash in Raleigh.

This happened Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue between E. Millbrook Road and Atlantic Springs.

Police said Salieu Njie, 64, was driving northbound on Atlantic Avenue. Another vehicle was going southbound when the car Njie was driving hit an icy spot and lost control before going into oncoming traffic and hitting the other vehicle, then hitting a tree and catching fire.

Officers said Njie died from his injuries at the scene, and the other driver had minor injuries.

No arrests or charges have been made, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police stated.